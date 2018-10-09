Private meeting for women and families affected by Cervical Check scandal

A private meeting is being held for women and families affected by the Cervical Check scandal this evening.

Dr Gabriel Scally will discuss his report and answer questions in relation to its implementation.

The meeting is to facilitate the women who didn't get to meet him before the publication of the report.

Aspects of it were leaked before being presented to the Dáil and the women involved.

Similar meetings will also take place in Cork and Galway with dates yet to be confirmed.

