Prisoners with severe mental illness sleeping on Dublin jail floor

Prisoners with severe mental illness are being forced to sleep on a Dublin jail's floor because there is no room in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH).

Staff working with vulnerable inmates at Cloverhill have told The Irish Times there are about 30 people who are actively psychotic.

A lack of access to drug treatment facilities and mental health services is partly to blame but it is claimed the problem is most acute because the CMH is full.

