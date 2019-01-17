Prisoner who escaped from hospital after a fellow inmate bit him to be sentenced

A prisoner who escaped from hospital after a fellow inmate bit him on the ear will be sentenced later this month for this and a string of other offences.

After being treated for his bitten ear at Tallaght Hospital, Michael Connors (25) slipped his handcuffs and fled from prison officers, a court has heard.

Connors, a father-of-two from Marlfield Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin escaped from custody again a few months later when he climbed over a wall at Tallaght Garda Station and ran.

He pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to escaping custody at Tallaght Hospital on November 10, 2017 and at Tallaght Garda Station on April 20, 2018

Connors further admitted unlawfully possessing two stolen cars at The Square, Tallaght on April 19 last and at Old Bawn Rd, Tallaght on April 27 last.

The court heard that four separate counts of producing a hammer and possessing stolen property were to be taken into consideration after gardaí found several stolen car keys at Connors' home.

Gardaí who searched Connors' home also found an RF radio signal jammer which is designed to block the signal from car keys.

Garda Stephen Nealan told Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, that a woman reported an incident that had taken place after she parked her car at Level Two of the Square Shopping Centre car park on April 19, last.

The woman said she was sitting in the car with her young sister when a car pulled up alongside and she heard a loud bang. She pulled down her window and told the driver he had just bashed into her car, but he replied aggressively that he hadn't done anything and also threatened to punch them.

The woman filmed the man as he drove away and took pictures of his car reg, but he suddenly returned to the parking spot, jumped out of the car, took a shovel from the boot and started waving it around.

The woman said the man “looked crazy” and she panicked but eventually managed to start her car and drive away.

Later that day, gardaí got a warrant and forced entry into Connors' home. He was present but said his name was “Jimmy” and gave a false birth date.

Gardaí found four car keys, all belonging to stolen cars, one of which was parked outside. An RF radio signal jammer was also seized.

Garda Stephen Murray told the court about the incident when Connors was escorted from Wheatfield Prison to Tallaght Hospital in November 2017, after a fellow prisoner bit him on the ear.

After being treated for his injury, Connors slipped his handcuffs and broke free from prison officers. He ran into an adjacent industrial state and disappeared into a crane yard, the court heart.

Garda David Lynch gave evidence of when he was tasked to interview Connors at Tallaght Garda Station on April 20, last.

The court heard Connors requested a cigarette and was brought to the custody area, where he pressed a release door at the side of the station, ran out and climbed over the wall.

He fled up Belgard Road and into Westpark Estate, where gardaí lost sight of him after he jumped a garden wall. A week later, Connors was seen by gardaí driving a car on the Old Bawn Rd with a number of passengers.

Garda Mark Cullen described how Connors failed to stop for gardaí, instead driving at speed on the wrong side of the road and breaking several red lights. Connors then abandoned the car and fled the scene on foot with a female. He had been disqualified from driving at the time.

Later that evening, Connors was spotted by gardaí on the Firhouse Road and violently resisted arrest, lashing out at gardaí until he was pepper sprayed.

Connors has 38 previous convictions, including 13 for burglary, and others for possession of knives, endangerment and escaping lawful custody.

Cathal McGreal BL, defending, said his client found it extremely difficult to be in custody. He said Connors was a settled traveller who had lived at 20 different addresses as a child and came from a troubled family background.

The court heard Connors left school early and began taking drugs aged 14, moving on to heroin and then crack cocaine.

A psychiatric report said crack cocaine had “destroyed his life” and that he had self-harmed several times and had behavioural problems.

Mr McGreal said Connors had once undertaken residential treatment but abandoned it after his sister-in-law took her own life. He apologised to the court and the various victims on behalf of Connors and said his client now wanted to turn his life around.

The court heard Connors wants this sentence to be his last so that he can train and work as a gardener and contribute to society in the future.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned the case for sentencing next Tuesday (January 22).