Prisoner escapes from Cloverhill Court in Dublin

A prisoner has escaped from Cloverhill Court in Dublin.

It is understood the inmate walked out of an unlocked cell yesterday.

Cloverhill Prison.

Cloverhill District Court is on the same grounds of Cloverhill prison in West Dublin.

The prisoner in question was brought from the jail to the courthouse yesterday and was waiting to be brought before a judge.

He is a Dublin man in his 30s who is facing a robbery charge.

It is understood while he was waiting to be called before court, his holding cell door was unlocked and he simply walked out.

Gardai have been informed and are searching for the prisoner who remains at large this afternoon.

The Irish Prison Service has launched an investigation.

