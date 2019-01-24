Principals call for greater schools funding to support pupils

There are calls for an increase in Government funding for schools to allow for greater supports for pupils.

The Irish Primary Principals' Network (IPPN) says that some schools often struggle to get the equipment and provisions they need to support students.

The group is holding its annual conference in Dublin over the next two days, with the Education Minister Joe McHugh among those who will be attending.

IPPN President, David Ruddy, said increasing the education budget is a logical step.

Mr Ruddy said: "We acknowledge that we have made progress in some issues, but the money you spend on education gives the greatest kickback for our economy and for society.

"What we are trying to do is to support him and his officials in winning the debate with Paschal Donohoe in finance to increase the allocation to the education budget."