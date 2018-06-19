Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Dublin in July

Britain's Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle will visit Ireland in July.

The couple will stay in Dublin for two days on July 10 and 11.

It will be Harry's first visit to Ireland while the Duchess of Sussex has been here before in 2014.

Sources say the couple are likely to pay a visit to Trinity College and may meet President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

A visit to the Guinness Storehouse is also being considered.

They are understood to be looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and culture as well as meeting people who will shape the country's future.

It will be the second royal visit to Ireland this summer after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited Cork and Kerry last week.

However, the younger couple will stay in Dublin before heading elsewhere for a longer honeymoon trip.

