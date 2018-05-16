Prince Charles to retrace footsteps of Queen Victoria with visit to Cork and Kerry next month

Prince Charles looks set to visit Cork and Kerry next month.

The Prince of Wales, along with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will fly into Cork Airport on June 14 for a three day visit.

The

Irish Times are reporting that senior gardaí have already travelled to Cork and Kerry to put in place security measures.

The Prince of Wales and his wife previously flew into Cork Airport in 2004 and were last in Ireland in May 2017.

The exact details of the visit have yet to be finalised but it is expected the Prince will follow in the footsteps of Queen Victoria with a visit to Killarney.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also visited Cork in 2011 on the final day of a four day visit.

- Digital Desk