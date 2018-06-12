Prince Charles expected to promote reconciliation as he begins Northern Ireland visit

The Prince of Wales has begun a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

He will tour the Carlisle Memorial Methodist Church, which has served as a gateway to north Belfast since 1875.

The neo-Gothic building is the subject of a major regeneration project.

The Prince of Wales is visiting Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

It is at the heart of one of the most troubled parts of Belfast, Charles’s host, the Belfast Buildings Trust, has said, during a 30-year conflict when there were many sectarian murders.

In 2015 the heir to the throne visited nearby St Patrick’s Catholic Church which was at the heart of disputes involving loyalist band parades.

He has often touched on the theme of reconciliation during recent visits to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

- Press Association