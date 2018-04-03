Primary schools to decide 'at school level' on how to make up for days lost due to storms

Primary schools will make individual decisions on how they will make up the curriculum following 'snow days'.

Storm Emma resulted in multiple closures across the country in February.

Speaking at the primary school teachers union conference, Assistant General Secretary, Deirdre O'Connor, said teachers will make up tuition in an appropriate manner for their own schools.

Ms O'Connor said: "The decisions that they make will be in and around lost tuition time, so if schools are satisfied that they can cover the curriculum, that they can do what needs to be done, then they may be able to do that within the days that they have allocated to them.

"But that would be a decision that is taken at school level, but you have to bear in mind that teachers have been working very hard to ensure that children have covered all the ground that they need to cover."