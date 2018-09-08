Primary schools encouraged to sign-up for EU-funded healthy eating scheme

Primary schools are being encouraged to register for an EU-funded scheme that promotes healthy eating.

Among its benefits, pupils would receive fruit, vegetables and milk, as well as education programmes on nutrition.

Roughly €2.7m in funding has been set aside by the EU for the current academic year.

Issues around cost and eligibility affected the programme's uptake last year, but Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes says that shouldn't be a problem this time around.

"In the past, there have been complications with the scheme, so it's been made easier," said Mr Hayes.

"A lot of schools aren't aware that EU funding for this scheme is in place.

"Therefore, I think it's important that they would now apply and see the opportunities for this scheme.

"Whether it's milk, vegetables, fruit, there's now a significant element of EU funding there to help schools meet the additional cost that's required."

Digital Desk