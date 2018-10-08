Primark plans to restore fire-hit Belfast store

Primark says it intends to restore its former landmark home in Belfast with a “minimal loss of historic fabric”.

The retailer’s former store at Bank Buildings, a B1-listed building in the heart of the city centre, was badly damaged in a major fire in August.

The area around the building has been cordoned off since the blaze for public safety.

In a planning application, Primark revealed the extent of the fire damage. Damage to the Bank Buildings (Planning Portal NI/PA)

It details the loss of a significant portion of internal parts of the building, with the original timber structure, including roofs and floors, being worst affected.

Steel floors and precast floors, constructed following a previous fire in 1975, survived.

Concern is voiced in the planning application over the “exceptionally fragile physical condition” of the building. Flames engulfed the historic Bank Buildings in August (Liam McBurney/PA)

In the planning application, Primark outlines an intention to “restore and reconstruct the building with a minimal loss of historic fabric as is practically possible to retain historic authenticity”.

There will be a partial demolition of some sections of the building.

A photographic record will be made of the structures that are to be dismantled to allow reinstatement.

The building’s famous clock face will be removed for restoration.

The plan is set to go before Belfast City Council’s planning committee for consideration later this month. It must be approved before going ahead.- Press Association