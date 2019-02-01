Primark announces opening date of second store in Belfast following fire

Primark has announced the opening date of a second store in Belfast after its former flagship outlet in the city was devastated in a fire.

The blaze at the Bank Buildings in August resulted in a cordoned-off zone around the historic building, which saw the city centre effectively split in two and a drop in footfall figures.

The retailer confirmed that an investigation into the fire remains ongoing five months on. The Bank Buildings became engulfed in a major fire at the end of August 2018 (Liam McBurney/PA)

In a statement, Primark said it is assisting the NIFS (Northern Ireland Fire Service) and HSENI (Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland) with their ongoing investigation.

“We await the outcome and final report,” they added.

In December, more than 1,000 people queued on Castle Street for the opening of the first Primark store in Belfast city centre since the fire. Some of an estimated 1,000 people who joined a queue to enter the new Primark store on Castle Street, Belfast in December 2018 (Rebecca Black/PA)

On Friday, Primark announced a second store will open on Donegall Place on April 16.

“Donegall Place opens in addition to our store on Castle Street, which started trading in December following the fire at Bank Buildings in August, 2018,” a statement from the retailer said.

“Primark would once again like to thank the whole community in Belfast for their support over recent months. Flames from a major blaze at the Primark store in Belfast city centre in August 2018 (PA Archive)

“We will announce more details about the Donegall Place opening in the coming weeks.”

- Press Association