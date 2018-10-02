Priest: Communions 'often more like a pantomime than a sacrament'

Holy Communion is being used as an excuse to party, according to a Portlaoise priest.

Father Paddy Byrne has also complained about people taking selfies during Mass.

Father Byrne said: "It certainly needs to be managed in a particular way and that is regrettable because these are wonderful occasions where children, schools and families come together to celebrate.

"I think most people will tick that connection, they have been to these occasions that are often more like a pantomime than a sacrament."

He thinks the Church needs to do more to tackle the problem and says Holy Communion has become more like a panto than a sacrament.

Fr Byrne said: "I think there is a basic cop-on mentality. Do you go to your friend's house when you are calling over for Sunday lunch or for a conversation, and do you just go on Facebook or start taking photos at random?

"I think it's basic etiquette and I think that is the challenge."

- Digital Desk