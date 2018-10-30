Priest claims that Holy Communion is being taken from churches for Satanic use

Louise Walsh

Ireland's only self-confessed 'Ghostbusting' hermit priest has claimed that consecrated hosts are being stolen from Irish churches for use in Satanic rituals.

Catholic Priest Fr David Jones (64) believes that Hallowe'en has been 'hijacked by a dark source who wants to be honoured' and is urging parents to be aware of the more sinister side to the celebrations.

Fr David Jones

The Welsh native, who has been living in Duleek, Co Meath for over a decade says he doesn't want to spoil any child's fun, but hopes that parents will ensure their kids don't normalise evil through Hallowe'en.

He also maintains that communion bread is easily being taken from churches and sold on the black market, where its prices have fallen because of the current ample supply.

However, the gardai say they have no received any reports of Holy Communion being stolen from churches.

"Children have fun and I don't want to take away from that. It's better that children don't realise that there is a sinister side to Hallowe'en but parents should be aware and make sure kids don't think that evil and ugly is good," Fr Jones said.

"There is some strange dark element at work here that plays down other Christian feasts and ups this one. We don't say Happy Christmas anymore, it's Happy Holidays and yet all of a sudden, we celebrate all that is macabre and evil with Hallowe'en.

It's been hijacked by Lucifer and it's a bizarre situation because there is a massive erosion of Christianity globally.

Fr Jones also believes that prehistoric places, such as Newgrange and the Hill of Tara are sites where dark rituals are held.

"We know it is happening. I went to one local site in recent years and saw Satanic symbols newly chiselled out on the walls.

"We also know that consecrated hosts go missing from churches every month to be sold on the black market and desecrated in satanic rituals.

READ MORE: First paramedic at Greysteel massacre relives haunting memories

"It's very easy to get sacred hosts in Ireland. We know from CCTV that people go to churches when no-one is there and many priests and sacristans are careless about leaving the key to the tabernacle around or in a places that is easily guessed.

"Also, now that hosts are given into the hands of those coming to Communion, it's very easy to palm the Sacred Host and sell it later. They are disappearing all the time.

"I have had personal confirmation on this a number of times from Priests, Bishops and Archbishops"

Fr Jones warns against using Satan for short-term gains as the long-term payback is eternity in hell.

"Satan gives immediate benefit and answers fast but at a price. The success of some pop stars and celebrities is subscribable to this pact with him."

He also reiterated his warning about the use of Reiki which, he says, opens up pores and shakras to negative as well as positive energies.

The people who engage in Reiki do so out of goodwill but the means is not safe. You are opening the channels to all who are out there and it's us, the Priests who have to pick up the pieces and Reiki is one of the worst ones to pick up the pieces from.

The hermit, who speaks eight languages and rises at 3.15am each day, also admits that he is inundated with requests to rid homes of ghosts.

"I should really list myself as Jones & Company Ghostbusters in the Yellow Pages," he laughs.

"Sometimes souls are stuck somewhere and usually a Mass helps to move them on but I know one house where there is such a malignant presence that no-one can live there.

"I was also recently stopped by a garage owner and you could see by the CCTV footage of things moving around that there was a presence there, which we have helped to calm so far."