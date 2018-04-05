Prices falling 'dramatically' in Irish grocery sector with 'savings to be made'

Consumer prices are falling quite dramatically in the Irish grocery sector according to Retail Ireland.

Pointing to new independent research from Grant Thornton’s Retail Division, which compared the prices of groceries at Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, SuperValu and Dunnes Stores, Thomas Burke from Retail Ireland said the findings confirm some of the trends the group have noticed recently.

"Irish consumer prices are falling quite dramatically, particularly in the grocery sector and that has been happening now for a number of years.

"That is bringing its own challenges to retailers but it is driven by consumer demand and the level of intense competition that exists within the grocery sector

"When we do analysis and look at the performance of various sectors we can see the Irish grocery sector is the most competitive of them all."

Damian Gleeson, Head of Retail, at Grant Thornton said the research focused on the five major supermarkets which account for nearly 90% of Irish grocery spend.

The sample grocery basket consisted of 62 items, randomly selected by Grant Thornton, and was found to cost on average €65.04 in Aldi, €65.53 in Lidl, €76.54 in Tesco, €80.74 in Dunnes Stores and €95.50 in SuperValu.

The random sample of products included strawberry jam, fresh cream, honey, ice-cream, rice, orange juice, cheese, yoghurt, soda bread and a wide range of fruit and vegetables including cucumbers, mushrooms, apples and broccoli.

The survey is the first comprehensive independent audit of prices at the major supermarkets since the National Consumer Agency’s July 2009 grocery market survey and to ensure accurate results and the comparison of like for like products, it focused wherever possible on mid-range own-brand products and weights were adjusted to ensure they were comparable.

"We made a random selection of a basket of 62 items from the most popular purchased lines. We found that there are huge differences in pricing of similar comparable products across the board, with significant savings to be made by consumers ..." Mr Gleeson said.

- Digital Desk