Press Council rejects complaint about Irish Times' handling of George Hook controversy

The Press Council has today rejected a complaint against the Irish Times made by Communicorp over its handling of the George Hook controversy.

The media company which owns Newstalk and a number of other radio stations argued that a comment piece by Fintan O'Toole implied staff and management are systematically sexist.

However, the Press Council found that by publishing a right of reply, the Irish Times had taken sufficient remedial action to resolve the matter.

Mr Hook was suspended from his programme last September after comments he made about rape.

He later apologised saying he never should have made the remarks which critics described as "victim blaming."

