Presidential hopefuls will make first pitches for nomination today

Presidential hopefuls will make their first pitches for a nomination to run for the Arás later today.

Gavin Duffy.

Senator Joan Freeman and businessman Gavin Duffy will make their appeals to Waterford City and County Council.

Candidates hoping to run for President have to secure the backing of four local authorities to get on the ballot paper.

Waterford City and County Council will be the first to declare this afternoon when it holds a special meeting to hear from two candidates.

Joan Freeman.

Independent Senator and founder of Pieta House Joan Freeman will make her address first at around 3.30pm.

After that businessman and TV star Gavin Duffy will enter the Dragon's Den and find himself on the other side of the pitches as he makes his case.

It will be the first time in the campaign that we hear from Joan Freeman. Although she has written to local councils she has avoided media appearances while she tries to seek the nomination.

Michael D Higgins.

Gavin Duffy, on the other hand, has had plenty to say, in both the weekend papers and TV and radio interviews.

He has said Michael D Higgins talks to people's heads, but he wants to be the one to talk to their hearts.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail's Eamon O'Cuiv could be set to run for President.

According to reports, Galway councillor Ollie Crowe has backed his party colleague to contest the presidency.

