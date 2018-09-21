Presidential hopeful Sarah Louise Mulligan ejected from Dublin council meeting

A presidential hopeful was kicked out of a council meeting in Dublin yesterday.

It is after a heated exchange during speeches about who should be the next president.

Sarah Louise Mulligan said she would not be silenced after being told her allocated time was up and then took issue with Councillor Dermot Looney accusing him of making a 'smart remark' and demanded an apology

Shortly after the exchange, the 36-year-old was ejected from the chamber.

Mayor of South County Dublin, Mark Ward, who chaired the meeting said: "She was quite angry and aggressive and she was roaring and shouting demanding an apology..."

"I said to the chamber, we didn't have to allow people to come in an speak members to have a nomination. We could have done that in their absence."
