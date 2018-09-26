Presidential election campaign officially begins today

Today is the official start of the Presidential election campaign.

There are currently six candidates - President Michael D Higgins, Sinn Féin's MEP Liada Ní Riada, Senator Joan Freeman and former Dragon's Den stars Sean Gallegher, Peter Casey and Gavin Duffy.

Journalist Gemma O'Doherty is trying to secure a last minute nomination with the backing of 20 Oireachtas members, but is unlikely to secure the required votes.

The deadline to submit nomination papers is at noon.