President signs 36th Amendment into law

President Michael D Higgins has signed into law the legislation amending the Constitution in relation to abortion.

It follows the referendum vote to repeal and replace the 8th Amendment.

Legislation to allow for abortions will be introduced into the Dáil in the first week of October.

The Government hopes to have it passed in time to take effect from the start of next year.

There is concern from politicians that some TDs will try to delay the new laws passing when it is debated by the Dáil.