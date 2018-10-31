President of the High Court orders inquiry after elderly woman found living in 'appalling' conditions

By Ann O'Loughlin

The President of the High Court has said he is "gravely concerned" about the "appalling" living conditions of an elderly woman with advanced dementia.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly has directed an urgent inquiry into whether the woman, aged in her eighties, should be made a ward of court.

A consultant geriatrician had reported the woman has become increasingly aggressive and refused to permit the doctor go beyond the hall of her home.

The woman was described as appearing malnourished and very dirty with her hands and neck covered in faeces, the judge said.

Her doctor had reported the woman had become increasingly aggressive to her carers in recent months, is doubly incontinent, is urinating and defecating on piles of clothes on the floors of her home and also urinating into bowls she later tried to drink from.

The woman had also opened the front door wearing only a cardigan on one occasion and sometimes wandered out of the house looking for her late husband who died some years ago.

She was unable to tell the doctor what age she is, the judge noted.

The President of the High Court, Peter Kelly.

He said he was raising the matter in court to draw the attention of the HSE and general solicitor for wards of court to the situation and to the need to have the woman removed form her "appalling" living conditions.

Paul Brady BL said he had been contacted the previous night by a solicitor representing relatives of the woman who have initiated a petition to have her made a ward of court.

On foot of that petition, the judge said he had directed an inquiry into whether the woman should be made a ward of court due to lack of capacity.

A court-appointed medical visitor will visit the woman to assess her capacity.

He had been provided with affidavits, including from the woman's GP, who has diagnosed her with advanced dementia of Alzheimer type and senile self-neglect syndrome, the judge also said.