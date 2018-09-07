President Higgins: 'Arms race' by members of UN Security Council will 'fuel current and future wars'

President Michael D Higgins has warned that new arms race by permanent members of UN Security Council will fuel current and future wars.

President Michael D Higgins at the Concern Worldwide 50 years Tackling Extreme Poverty Conference in Dublin Castle today. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland.

In a speech at Concern Worldwide’s 50th-anniversary conference at Dublin Castle today, President Higgins spoke of the role of UN members in the new “arms race,” where “the arms industry now exports weapons of death and destruction for use in Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen.”

“The self-defeating rhetoric of the arms race, and the immorality of the arms trade, only serve to fuel current and future wars,” he said.

“The conflict in Yemen is actively sustained by the sale of arms and by the support of some members of the Security Council.

"It is a stark example of the triumph of the diplomacy of transaction, and of narrow national interest, over the diplomacy of the common good embodied by the Charter of the United Nations. The United Nations needs global support."

President Higgins acknowledged the role of Irish humanitarian agency Concern Worldwide in tackling the fallout of such action.

“Through fifty years of action and advocacy, Concern has stood for a different vision of the world, one in which power yields to justice, one which recognises that we are all part of a common humanity, owing to ourselves and to others, not only of compassion, but of solidarity.”

He said the reduction of famines in recent times is “testament to the success of United Nations agencies such as the World Food Programme and UNICEF, now under severe threat through underfunding, working in partnership with humanitarian organisations such as Concern.”

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, also addressed the conference this morning when she urged countries to commit to the overseas aid commitment of 0.7% of gross national income.

"Without rapid and sustained investment, pockets of stability will disappear and conflict will continue to spread."

"We must find ways to steer greater private and public investments towards these countries and areas where the risks and needs are greatest and we have to do that rapidly," she said.

President Bill Clinton is due to make his keynote speech about peacebuilding this afternoon.

The conference, ‘Resurgence of Humanity: Breaking the Cycle of Conflict, Hunger and Human Suffering,’ has brought together key policymakers and humanitarian practitioners to identify concrete actions that are needed to address conflict, hunger and human suffering.

- Digital Desk