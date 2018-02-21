President Higgins aiming for second term in office

President Michael D Higgins is to seek a second term in office, according to sources in Leinster House.

The Irish Times reports that he will declare his intentions in July, to prepare for an autumn campaign.

Mr Higgins previously said he would indicate by September whether he intends to run again, with a presidential election due to take place by November.

The timing of the announcement, which is expected before the Dáil rises for its summer recess and after the referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment, is designed so that speculation about his future will not dominate the political agenda in August, which tends to be quieter than at other times.
