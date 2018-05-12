President and Tánaiste attend National Famine Commemoration in UCC

The National Famine Commemoration will take place at University College Cork today.

The State ceremony will be led by President Michael D Higgins and hosted by the Tánaiste Simon Coveney, on behalf of the Government.

Minister Coveney will launch the Great Irish Famine Online which is a new digital resource being made available to users all over the world for the first time.

President Higgins will visit An Bothán, a replica of a dwelling, reflecting the horrible living conditions of the time.

The annual event pays tribute to all those who died or suffered in the Famine and will involve music performances, words of remembrance, military honours and wreath-laying ceremonies.

The President of UCC Professor Patrick O'Shea says it's a hugely important resource.

He said: "The entire database, the maps down to the parish levels will be available to anybody worldwide.

"People will be able to see the impact of their ancestors where they lived.

"My own family came from Glengarrif and it's interesting to see the facts associated with the area at the time."