Preparations under way for potential toll points on M50

Preparations are being made for potential toll points along the M50 in Dublin.

However, Transport Infrastructure Ireland insists there are no imminent plans to charge drivers.

File image.

It is advertising for companies that would operate the system if the government ever went ahead with it.

But The AA's Conor Faughnan says extra tolls will not solve the M50's chronic traffic congestion.

He said: "It might be attractive if you want to hoover up toll money, it might also be attractive if you think this is the way to keep the M50 moving, drive traffic off of it so the little that is left can move more freely.

"But the issue is, what do you do with that displaced traffic and if all you're doing is forcing it into the suburbs then you're not actually doing the city any favours."

- Digital Desk