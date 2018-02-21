Preliminary inquests into Rescue R116 deaths set for next month

A date has been set for preliminary inquests into the Rescue 116 helicopter crash which killed all four crew members on board.

The North Mayo coroner, Dr Eleanor Fitzgerald, has confirmed that the hearings will be held in Belmullet Civic Centre on March 1.

R116 crew clockwise from top left: Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winch man Ciarán Smith

According to a spokesperson for the coroner it is planned to adjourn the inquests to a later date following the preliminary matters.

“Dr. Fitzgerald is hoping to be in a position to issue the coroners' certificate of death which will alllow the deaths be registered”, the spokesperson commented.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winch man Ciarán Smith lost their lives when their helicopter crashed at Blackrock Island in the early hours of March 14, 2017.

The bodies of Captain Fitzpatrick and Captain Duffy were recovered but the bodies of Mr Ormsby and Mr Smith remain lost at sea.

Digital Desk