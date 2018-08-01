Pregnant women encouraged to get vaccinated against whooping cough
Pregnant women are being encouraged to get themselves vaccinated against whooping cough.
Fewer than half of expectant mothers here are choosing to get the jab, despite the fact that the condition can be highly contagious.
GPs have criticised the HSE for not funding the administration of the vaccine.
Dr Iona Duffy says the drug should be provided free of charge to pregnant women.
She said: "A lot of patients say 'well if it's really that important surely I'd be getting this for free.'
- Digital Desk
