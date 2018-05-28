Pre-school parents being surveyed on preferred religious ethos of local schools
Parents of pre-school children are being surveyed by the Department of Education about what religious ethos they want the schools in their area to have.
It is part of the latest move to reduce the influence of the Catholic Church over education.
The result of the surveys with parents will feed into discussions with Catholic bishops about handing over patronage of some schools to meet any demand for change.
At the moment 90% of primary schools are Catholic controlled.
