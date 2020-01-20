Prayers for end to Drogheda violence

Prayers for an end to violence have been said in Drogheda, Co Louth.

They took place at the Holy Family Church in Ballsgrove, the home parish of murdered teen Keane Mulready-Woods.

Among those in attendance were Keane’s brother and sister. He was abducted last weekend and murdered.

His death is believed to beconnected to the ongoing feud in the town.

Bishop of Meath Thomas Deenihan called for an end to the violence.

Prayers were said for those affected by the recent events in the town.