Post-mortems due on bodies of man and woman who died in Donegal collision

Post-mortems will be carried out today on the bodies of a man and a woman in their 20s, who died in a tragic single-car collision in Bundoran early yesterday morning.

Two men in their 20s who were seriously injured in the crash are continuing to receive treatment at Sligo University Hospital, while a woman in her 20s remains critically ill and has been transferred to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.

A man in his 20s arrested by Gardaí investigating the crash has been released without charge, with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are liaising with the PSNI as part of their enquiries and are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information on the collision has been asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

