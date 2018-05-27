Post mortem reveals Cameron Reilly (18) died in 'violent circumstances'; Gardaí keen to locate mobile phone

Update 18.40pm: Gardaí are appealing for help in relation to the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Reilly who was found dead Co Louth yesterday morning.

They are asking anyone who was in his company or with information about his movements on Friday evening and Saturday morning to make contact with them.

Cameron Reilly from Dunleer.

They are also appealing to taxi drivers, bus drivers or anyone with dashcam footage recorded in the Dunleer area to make it available to them.

Detectives are particularly keen to locate his phone - an Apple iPhone with a green hard back cover, space grey in colour.

Parish priest of Dunleer, Fr. Michael Murtagh said there is a very sad quietness in the area.

He said:

People have been very thoughtful and this has come as a complete surprise.

Earlier: Gardaí have named the 18-year-old found dead in Co Louth yesterday morning as Cameron Reilly.

A post mortem revealed that he died in violent circumstances.

A murder investigation is now underway at Drogheda Garda Station.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Drogheda, Richard Culhane, says Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

He said: "They are appealing for any information in relation to anyone who may have been in the area of Shamrock Hill between 4pm on Friday last and 8.30am on Saturday.

"They would like to speak to anyone who was in that are or anyone who can offer any information in relation to this horrendous crime that occurred in a very quiet part of Louth."

- Digital Desk