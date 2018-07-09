Post-mortem on Limerick stabbing victim to take place today

Gardaí in Limerick are carrying out door-to-door inquiries following the fatal stabbing of a man at the weekend.

They are still looking for a motive for the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old local man Patrick O'Connor in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He had been watching television coverage of the World Cup, gardaí believe, before he was stabbed by another man in Fitzgerald's Bar, in Thomondgate, around 11.55pm, Saturday night.

Superintendent Derek Smart says a post-mortem examination will be carried out this afternoon.

"We're following a number of lines of inquiry on it and we will know, hopefully, in the coming days which way the direction of the investigation is going," he said.

Fitzgerald’s Bar, Thomondgate, Limerick. Pic: Press 22

Digital Desk