Post-mortem due on remains of what is believed to have been a woman in Wexford
A post-mortem is due to be carried out later on human remains found in Co. Wexford.
It is believed they may be those of a woman.
A woman out walking her dog discovered the skeletal remains in a ditch in Ballyandrew near Ferns yesterday morning.
It is not known how long the body had been there, but it is now thought it is that of a woman.
The Assistant State Pathologist is due to examine the scene this morning before the post-mortem takes place.
Gardaí are hoping the results will determine the course of their investigation and whether the woman's death was tragic or if a crime has been committed.