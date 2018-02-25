Post-mortem due on man's body after suspected assault in Sligo
A post-mortem is due to be carried out today on the body of a man found in Sligo yesterday.
Gardai were called to the scene at a house in Connolly Street in Sligo Town yesterday afternoon.
Detectives believe the 20-year-old man, named locally as Jimmy Loughlin, was the victim of an assault and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 31-year-old man was arrested as part of the investigation and is being questioned at Ballymote Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071-9157000, the Garda Confidential line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.