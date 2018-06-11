Post mortem due on man murdered in 'savage' attack in Cork

Story so far: Man who died after an attack outside Ballincolling, Cork named as Mikolaj 'Nik' Wilk (35)

His partner Elzbieta was injured

A gang of up to four men broke into their home; two young children and another woman were not injured

A car was found burned out in Waterfall

A post mortem examination is due to take place this morning on the body of Mikolaj Wilk, a Polish man who was fatally assaulted in a house in Co. Cork yesterday.

A car was found burnt out several kilometres away in Waterfall.

Forensic examinations of both scenes were initiated and Gardaí are appealing for information.

Mikolaj Wilk.

The 35-year-old Polish man was found with serious injuries when Gardaí arrived at The Bridge House, Maglin, Ballincollig between 3.15am and 3.30am yesterday morning.

His assailants had fled the scene.

Mikolaj Wilk, a gardener originally from Poland, died of his wounds at Cork University Hospital after the attack which left emergency services sickened by the crime scene.

Mr Wilk’s wife Elzbieta, who is in her early 30s, lost at least one finger and had to undergo emergency surgery after the attack in which up to four men entered their home at around 3am.

It is believed that her injuries were a result of attempts to protect herself or her husband, rather than a deliberate attempt to cut off her fingers.

At about 4:20am less than 6km away a car was discovered on fire at Iniskenny, Ballinora, Waterfall.

The couple’s two children, both aged under six, and another women in her 30s — believed to be renting a room in the house — were also at home but were physically unharmed.

The children were in the care of social workers last night while their mother was treated in hospital.

Gardaí found a firearm, possibly a handgun, and two machetes in a burnt-out car that was used by the gang. They believe the car was a BMW 3 series.

The men, who are not thought to be Polish, broke into the Wilks’ family home at Maglin, outside Ballincollig, at around 3am as the couple slept in bed.

Gardaí arrived within five minutes of being called to what is said to have been a horrific scene, where they provided medical assistance to the couple until an ambulance arrived to take both victims to hospital.

They are appealing to anyone with information to contact them - in particular, drivers who may have dash cam footage and who travelled in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas between 2am and 5am yesterday morning.

A post mortem on Mr Wilk's body will take place this morning.

The Polish chaplain in Cork has said that the late Mikolaj Wilk, his wife Elzbieta and their two young children will feature in the thoughts and prayers of the community.

Fr Piotr Galus said the death of the Polish gardener was a "savage" crime.

"I didn't know the man personally but I can say that we will involve those people in our prayers. We will pray for the family.

Mikolaj Wilk and his wife Elzbieta

''We will offer any support we can to the family. For the father of a family to be murdered in his home. This is a crime with no nationalities. Anyone could be a victim of this."

Gardaí have said that there is no known motive for the stabbing to death of Mr Wilk (35) and the injuring of his wife Elzbieta who is also in her thirties.

The men entered the house armed with weapons including machetes. The husband and wife lived in a bungalow at Bridge House, Maglin Bridge, Ballincollig, Co Cork with their two children who are under the age of six.

Mikolaj, whom friends called "Nik", was known locally for running a gardening business and had lived in Ireland for at least five years.

Speaking at a press conference outside the house where the attack occurred, Superintendent Colm O'Sullivan said gardai responded to the incident at 3.17am this morning and were on the scene in less than five minutes.

The assailants had fled the area at this point in a car.

On arrival, gardaí found that Mr Wilk had life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he died shortly after 5am.

Elzbieta is being treated in CUH for non life-threatening injuries. A second woman in her thirties and the couple's children, all of whom were in the house, were not harmed in the incident.

Supt O'Sullivan said it was tragic to see a man leave a wife, family and friends behind in such circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. We are appealing for any information the public may have.

''This morning people would have been returning from a night out or going to or from work.

''If you noticed anything in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora or Waterfall areas please contact An Garda Siochana. We are appealing to taxi drivers who may have been dropping or collecting people in those areas to contact us. We are appealing to any person who may have a Dashcam in their car and travels in these areas to contact us."

Supt O'Sullivan said it was a busy road and junction and that someone must have witnessed unusual activity.

"They must have witnessed something. It may appear to someone as quite significant but to us it could be significant. It is early in the investigation.

''We are appealing to the public. We believe there might be up to four people involved."

Gardai said they were unable rule motives in or out with Supt O'Sullivan adding that it was a "tragic incident."

Meanwhile, Southern Correspondent for TV3, Paul Byrne, who knew the deceased through his gardening work, said that Mr Wilk was the "salt of the earth."

"He couldn't do more for you. He was a hard worker."