Post mortem due on elderly man who died in Roscommon crash

A post mortem is due to take place today after an elderly man died in a fatal crash in County Roscommon.

It happened yesterday morning, after the car he was driving struck a wall on the Old Carrick Road in Boyle, at around 10am.

He was the only person in the car and his body has been removed to Roscommon University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 - 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.