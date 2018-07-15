Post-mortem due on body of man, 74, who died following 'domestic dispute' in Dublin

A man remains in custody this morning after being arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a pensioner in west Dublin.

The pensioner, who was named locally as Tony Timms, died after being discovered injured in Clondalkin on Friday.

He was found at a house in Rowlagh Green in Clondalkin at 8.45pm last night with serious injuries. It is believed he had been assaulted.

The 74-year-old was taken to Tallaght Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out today by the State Pathologist at the City Mortuary.

Gardaí investigating his death arrested a 47-year-old man yesterday evening.

He is still being held at Lucan Garda station this morning where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses or to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact the Incident Room at Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 6667700, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk