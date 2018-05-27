Pope's visit could reduce availability of student accommodation

Students could face an additional challenge looking for accommodation in Dublin in the autumn, the national student representative group has warned.

The Union of Students in Ireland believe the Pope's visit in August could play havoc with those searching for a place to live.

First round CAO offers will be released just before the World Meeting of Families in the city, according to the Sunday Business Post

The event is expected to see demand for accommodation surge, and students are being encouraged to plan their search earlier than usual.

