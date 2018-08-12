Pope's niece to display paintings in Dublin during Papal visit

The Pope's niece will be displaying paintings of Dublin during the Papal visit to the capital later this month.

Argentine architect Cristina Bergoglio has exhibited in Spain, Belgium and France before coming to Ireland.

Her paintings will be displayed at Dublin's Doorway Gallery.

She says she's fascinated by the city's urban landscape.

"I think Dublin is one of the most beautiful cities in the world," she said.

Dublin has all the elements I like to paint, especially water and bridges.

Digital Desk