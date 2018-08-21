Pope to meet victims of sexual abuse during Ireland visit

The Vatican has confirmed Pope Francis will meet with survivors of clerical abuse during his trip to Ireland.

The pontiff is under pressure to apologise to victims when he is here this weekend.

In a letter yesterday, the Pope acknowledged that abuse in the church "was long ignored, kept quiet or silenced".

Brenda Drumm from the World Meeting of Families has welcomed the development.

"We always expected that this would happen and I think it's very welcome and it's positive," said Ms Drumm.

The Catholic Church has been rocked by revelations of wrongdoing by members of the religious orders stretching back decades.

Protesters have arranged a series of rallies coinciding with the pontiff's trip.

Digital Desk