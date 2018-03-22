Pope may visit Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin

It is reported Pope Francis will visit the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin during his visit to Ireland this year.

Yesterday the pontiff confirmed he would lead the World Meeting of Families in Croke Park in August.

According to the Irish Independent, his representatives attended the homeless facility run by Brother Kevin Crowley in the north inner city on Monday to plan for the visit.

It looks unlikely Pope Francis will visit Northern Ireland during his trip.

It is the first papal visit to Ireland since 1979.