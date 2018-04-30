Pope Francis will meet with Taoiseach during Ireland visit

The Pope is to meet the Taoiseach when he visits Ireland this August.

The pair will have a private discussion in Dublin Castle before attending a banquet with other politicians, according to the Daily Mail.

During his stay, Pope Francis will also visit Croke Park for the World Meeting of Families and celebrate a public mass in the Phoenix Park.

The visit will mark the first Papal visit to Ireland in almost 40 years.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement of the Pope's visit, saying: "On behalf of the Government I welcome the announcement by Pope Francis of his intention to come to Ireland in August for the World Meeting of Families.

"I look forward to meeting him during his visit."

