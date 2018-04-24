Pope Francis 'may arrive in Ireland via Knock airport'

Pope Francis could be set to visit the West of Ireland as part of his two-day trip here in August, it has been reported.

The Irish Independent reports that the Pontiff may fly into Ireland West airport in Knock on Saturday, August 25, raising the possibility of a mass at the Marian Shrine.

It is thought up to 650,000 people will want to see him in the Phoenix Park in Dublin the following day, with organisers concerned about getting them in and out safely.

Pope Francis is attending an event at the World Meeting of Families in Croke Park and there is also speculation he will visit Mountjoy Prison and the Capuchin Day Centre.

