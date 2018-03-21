Pope Francis confirms that he will visit Ireland this August

The Pope has confirmed that he is to attend the World Meeting of Families which takes place in Croke Park in Dublin from August 21-26.

Pope Francis will also celebrate Mass in the Phoenix Park at the end of the week long event.

Full details of the papal schedule will be released at a later date.

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference has warmly welcomed the announcement saying: "We are deeply honoured that Pope Francis will come to our country to participate in this universal Church celebration of faith and joy, as well as of the contemporary challenges which face families.

With great anticipation we also look forward to hearing the apostolic guidance of His Holiness during his stay with us

"Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin, as President of the World Meeting of Families 2018, has been charged with undertaking the significant task of organising this global celebration and each of the other 25 dioceses on the island of Ireland is supporting the host diocese to ensure its success for the whole country and for the world.

"We eagerly await the visit of Pope Francis which no doubt will be an occasion of spiritual renewal for our laity, religious and clergy as well as a strengthening of Christian family life."

Blessings and good wishes to the Tobin family from @newbridgeparish who are honoured today by presenting the @WMOF2018 icon to @Pontifex at today’s audience in St. Peter’s Square. A great honour for @KANDLEi @BrendaDrumm pic.twitter.com/BotJnfPpa5 — Bishop Denis Nulty (@BishopDNulty) March 21, 2018

Also today in Rome two Irish families presented the official World Meeting of Families 2018 ‘Icon of the Holy Family’ to Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square.

The Tobin family are from Co Kildare and the Bushell family are resident in Rome. The delegation was led by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, President, and Father Timothy Bartlett, Secretary General, of the World Meeting of Families 2018.

Digital Desk