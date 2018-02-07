Pope 'could visit Mountjoy Prison' during Ireland stay

There is speculation that Pope Francis could visit Mountjoy Prison in Dublin when he comes to Ireland this year.

The Irish Prison Service has said that no formal application has been made, but it stands ready to assist if required.

According to The Irish Sun, the possibility has been raised with the Taoiseach's office.

The paper also reports Pope Francis will appear at a special event at Croke Park on August 25, before heading to the Phoenix Park.

- Digital desk