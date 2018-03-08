Poll shows satisfaction with Irish politicians among the highest in Europe
08/03/2018 - 07:24:00Back to Politics Ireland Home
Satisfaction ratings for Irish politicians are among the highest in Europe, a new poll has found.
The poll, which was carried out in seven countries, found that 37% of Irish people are satisfied with the performance of politicians.
This is in contrast to Italy, where just 7% of respondents expressed satisfaction with their elected representatives.
Red C carried out the survey in Ireland, and its CEO Richard Colwell says most Irish people think politicians reflect the overall population.
"Across Western Europe, [satisfaction] is far lower than you see here," he said.
"In Ireland, we have 58% who believe our political leaders are a good reflection of the population, whereas, across the rest of Western Europe, it's only 28%."
According to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has the highest approval rating for any head of government since Bertie Ahern in 2007, with 58% of people saying that the country is “generally going in the right direction”.
Join the conversation - comment here