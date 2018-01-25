Poll shows major support for Leo Varadkar

A new poll out today claims Leo Varadkar is now the most popular Taoiseach since Bertie Ahern.

The first Irish Times Ipsos/Mrbi opinion poll of the year shows Mr Varadkar's approval rating has gone up another seven points to 60%.

The last time the country's leader was as popular was the height of the boom in 2007.

The head of Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin is next with 42% support.

The poll of more than 1,000 adults was carried out on Monday and Tuesday of this week, just days after Mr Martin's public support for repealing the 8th Amendment.

It also shows that Fine Gael remains the most popular party on 34%, down two points but still 9% ahead of Fianna Fail which is unchanged on 25%.

Sinn Fein and Labour also remain unchaged on 19% and 4% respectively, while Independents and others rose by 2 points to 18%.

Satisfaction for the Government is now at 44%, a rise of three points and the highest rating since Fine Gael came to power seven years ago.