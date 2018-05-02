Poll shows fifth of people link stigmatising words with mental health issues

A new poll has shown that one in five Irish people link stigmatising words with mental health problems.

Researchers from Red C have found that more than four in five adults associated "depression" with mental health difficulties, followed by three in five for "anxiety".

The poll was commissioned by See Change, the group dedicated to fighting mental health stigma, which launches its Green Ribbon awareness campaign tomorrow.

Professor Graham Thornicroft says there is one simple way to combat the problem.

He said: "I think in many countries people are increasingly open increasingly able to talk about mental health issues and talking is the critical thing.

"How we defeat stigma is by talking about it."