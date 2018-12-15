Poll shows fall in popularity for Taoiseach and Fine Gael

A new poll out this weekend shows satisfaction with the Government has fallen.

The Sunday Independent Kantar Millward Brown opinion poll shows nearly half the people polled are unhappy with its performance.

The Taoiseach's popularity has also taken a hit and Fine Gael has also suffered falling two points since April to stand at 32%, now just five points ahead of Fianna Fail who are unchanged at 27%.

It is also poor reading for the Taoiseach with Leo Varadkar's personal popularity down seven points to 49%.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin's personal popularity has dropped four points to 40%, Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald has dropped nine points to 37%, while Sinn Féin is down one point to 21%.

Labour are unchanged at 5%, the Greens down 2 to 1% and Independents and others up three to 14%.

The poll was conducted among 920 adults around the country, between December 1 and 13.