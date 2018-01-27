Poll shows dip in support for Michael D to remain as President

Support for Michael D Higgins to serve a second term as President has dipped slightly.

According to an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI Poll out today, 59% of voters want to see President Higgins remain in office.

That figure is down five percentage points since the paper’s last poll in October.

Mr Higgins’ presidency finishes in the Autumn and he has yet to indicate if he will run again.

